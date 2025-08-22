Epic Auction Brings Iconic 'Sholay' Posters and Rare Indian Art Back in Focus

Fifty years after 'Sholay' captivated audiences, the cult film is once more in the limelight. Sholay memorabilia headlines an online auction by deRivaz & Ives, scheduled for August 22–23, offering rare posters including a six-sheet re-release by C. Mohan. Sholay's magic transcends time, resonating with cinephiles worldwide.

This auction is notable for its breadth, spanning not only cinema history but also modern Indian fine arts and advertisements. Highlights include masterpieces by celebrated artists like Ganesh Pyne and M.F. Husain. The sections unveil the rich tapestry of Indian visual and cultural history, from cinema to political posters.

The sale offers a treasure trove for literature collectors as well, featuring works such as Rabindranath Tagore's 'The Parrot's Training and Other Stories'. With absentee bidding starting August 19, the auction allows collectors to own a slice of history, a testament to India's artistic legacy.