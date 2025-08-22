Left Menu

Epic Auction Brings Iconic 'Sholay' Posters and Rare Indian Art Back in Focus

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the classic film 'Sholay' takes center stage in an unprecedented online auction by deRivaz & Ives, featuring rare memorabilia, artwork, and books. Alongside Sholay posters, the sale includes vintage cinema collectibles, fine art by Indian masters, and political posters, all encapsulating India's cultural legacy.

Updated: 22-08-2025 16:59 IST
Fifty years after 'Sholay' captivated audiences, the cult film is once more in the limelight. Sholay memorabilia headlines an online auction by deRivaz & Ives, scheduled for August 22–23, offering rare posters including a six-sheet re-release by C. Mohan. Sholay's magic transcends time, resonating with cinephiles worldwide.

This auction is notable for its breadth, spanning not only cinema history but also modern Indian fine arts and advertisements. Highlights include masterpieces by celebrated artists like Ganesh Pyne and M.F. Husain. The sections unveil the rich tapestry of Indian visual and cultural history, from cinema to political posters.

The sale offers a treasure trove for literature collectors as well, featuring works such as Rabindranath Tagore's 'The Parrot's Training and Other Stories'. With absentee bidding starting August 19, the auction allows collectors to own a slice of history, a testament to India's artistic legacy.

