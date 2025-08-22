Kajol Applauds Kubbra Sait's Positivity Amidst 'The Trial Season 2' Drama Unfolding

At the much-anticipated trailer launch of 'The Trial Season 2,' renowned actress Kajol commended co-star Kubbra Sait for her remarkable ability to maintain a positive attitude amidst negativity. She praised Sait's unique quality as rare and admirable in today's world, setting the tone for an exciting return to the series.

During the media interaction, Kajol emphasized, 'Kubbra is a rare individual who transforms criticism and negativity with her positivity.' 'The Trial,' starring Kajol, has unveiled its second season trailer, promising gripping developments as she returns as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. Her character faces complex cases and personal turmoil following her husband's arrest for scandalous charges.

The trailer opens with a tense moment, capturing Kajol's portrayal of a strong-willed lawyer managing marital strife with husband Rajiv, played by Jisshu Sengupta. As he delves into politics, old scandals resurface, straining their relationship further amidst his political campaign. The series, directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, streams from September 19, 2025, featuring an ensemble cast including Sonali Kulkarni and Sheeba Chadha.

(With inputs from agencies.)