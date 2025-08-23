Crisis in Syanachatti: Artificial Lake Threatens Uttarkashi Community

The water level in an artificial lake that has emerged in Syanachatti, Uttarkashi, has fallen by approximately five to six feet, officials reported on Friday. The lake was caused by boulders obstructing the Yamuna river's flow, raising widespread concerns as efforts are underway to release the blocked water.

Disaster response teams, alongside the Public Works and Irrigation Departments, are actively addressing the emergency. Despite the ongoing drainage efforts, a debris flow persists. The Central Water Commission is stationed in Syanachatti, overseeing the fluctuating water levels as the situation unfolds.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, the artificial lake has already inundated multiple buildings in Syanachatti, affecting over 300 people who've been relocated. Locals have expressed frustration, protesting the government's approach, citing similar incident warnings from June. Authorities are urging calm as multiple agencies work to alleviate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)