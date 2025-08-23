Vidya Balan Reminisces 'Parineeta' Days Ahead of Re-release

Actor Vidya Balan took a nostalgic journey as she recalled her experiences working on her debut film 'Parineeta' with its re-release set for August 29. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film, which originally hit theaters on June 10, 2005, features a star-studded cast including Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Balan shared fond memories of meeting Sharmila Tagore during the shoot. ''Sharmila ji's visit to the set was memorable; her presence was invigorating, and Saif's humorous reaction was unforgettable. The camaraderie we shared was a hallmark of the film,'' Balan disclosed, emphasizing the lasting impressions and humor Saif Ali Khan brought to the set.

Reflecting on director Sarkar's meticulous nature, Balan described his influence as pivotal in her career. She reminisced about the attention to precision Sarkar demanded, citing numerous retakes to perfect every scene. ''His craftsmanship taught us the essence of detail and balance,'' she noted, acknowledging Sarkar's lasting influence on her work ethos.

