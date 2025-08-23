Thane Boosts Facilities for Ganesh Idol Immersion with New App

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has ramped up its infrastructure for Ganesh idol immersions ahead of the upcoming festival, including an innovative mobile app to assist citizens. The improvements aim to facilitate proper idol immersions, ensuring adherence to environmental directives.

Ganesh idols up to six feet must be immersed in any of the 23 artificial lakes set up by the TMC, while those taller must be immersed in natural water bodies. This precaution follows the High Court's environmental guidelines for the festival, which commences on August 27.

The TMC has organized 134 immersion sites, including artificial ponds and mobile immersion units, spread across various neighborhoods. Citizens can register on the Green Immersion App to locate nearby sites, making the process seamless and eco-friendly.

(With inputs from agencies.)