Left Menu

Thane Boosts Facilities for Ganesh Idol Immersion with New App

Thane Municipal Corporation enhances facilities for Ganesh idol immersion, including a mobile app to guide citizens to 134 sites. Ganesh idols taller than six feet are to be immersed in natural water bodies, with a focus on maintaining environmental directives during the festival starting August 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:25 IST
Thane Boosts Facilities for Ganesh Idol Immersion with New App
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has ramped up its infrastructure for Ganesh idol immersions ahead of the upcoming festival, including an innovative mobile app to assist citizens. The improvements aim to facilitate proper idol immersions, ensuring adherence to environmental directives.

Ganesh idols up to six feet must be immersed in any of the 23 artificial lakes set up by the TMC, while those taller must be immersed in natural water bodies. This precaution follows the High Court's environmental guidelines for the festival, which commences on August 27.

The TMC has organized 134 immersion sites, including artificial ponds and mobile immersion units, spread across various neighborhoods. Citizens can register on the Green Immersion App to locate nearby sites, making the process seamless and eco-friendly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Lieutenant Governor's Controversial Directive

Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Lieutenant Governor's Controversial Directive

 India
2
Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Hearing in Land-For-Job Scam Amid Lawyers' Strike

Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Hearing in Land-For-Job Scam Amid Lawyers' Strik...

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh CM Celebrates India's Stellar Space Achievements

Arunachal Pradesh CM Celebrates India's Stellar Space Achievements

 India
4
Tough Trade Talks: India's Stand on U.S. Tariff Hikes

Tough Trade Talks: India's Stand on U.S. Tariff Hikes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025