Govinda and Sunita Ahuja: The Truth Behind Divorce Rumors

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce has re-emerged. However, Govinda's manager and lawyer have dismissed it as outdated news, stating the couple is not separating. The couple, married for 38 years, faced rumors of marital discord earlier this year, with Sunita filing for divorce due to misunderstandings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rumors surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage have resurfaced, sparking discussions about their potential divorce. However, Govinda's manager has debunked these claims, labeling them as 'old news' and asserting that the couple is not parting ways.

A news report alleged that Sunita had filed for divorce in December 2024 over reasons including adultery, cruelty, and desertion. Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, called these claims outdated, noting that any existing misunderstandings are being resolved. Sunita and Govinda, who have been married for 38 years, were both unavailable for additional comments.

In recent months, the couple's relationship has been under intense scrutiny following the initial reports of divorce earlier this year. Sunita had publicly expressed unhappiness, suggesting she wouldn't marry Govinda in another life, yet the couple appears to be working through their issues privately. Govinda continues his involvement in the political sphere, after joining Shiv Sena in 2024.

