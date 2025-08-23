Bollywood Stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 17 Years for 'Haiwaan'

Bollywood icons Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have embarked on a cinematic journey together after a 17-year hiatus with the new film ''Haiwaan,'' directed by the celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan, renowned for his successful comedy films such as ''Hera Pheri'' and ''Hungama.''

Akshay Kumar announced the film's production kick-off by sharing a behind-the-scenes video that featured Saif and the director Priyadarshan, expressing his excitement to collaborate once again with his favorite filmmaker.

The plot of ''Haiwaan'' remains a closely guarded secret. However, fans eagerly anticipate the movie, given the stars' successful history in films like ''Main Khiladi Tu Anari.'' Priyadarshan also captured the actors' camaraderie in a recent post during a cricket match at Lord's Stadium.

