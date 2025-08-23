Ujjain's Global Conclave: Bridging Spirituality and Technology

In a groundbreaking congregation, the holy city of Ujjain is set to host a global spiritual tourism conclave on August 27. This event aims to delve into strategies for fortifying tourism infrastructure and assessing the influence of AI and virtual reality in spiritual tourism.

The conclave, orchestrated by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) alongside the Ministry of Tourism and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and spiritual leader Gauranga Das Prabhu are among the notable attendees.

Key discussions will unfold in a government-industry roundtable, steering dialogue on responsible hospitality and cultural promotion. Themes such as the integration of yoga and ayurveda in spiritual wellness and the digital transformation of spirituality will also be explored. Delegates will visit notable temples, immersing themselves in the spiritual essence of Ujjain.

(With inputs from agencies.)