Ujjain's Global Conclave: Bridging Spirituality and Technology

Ujjain will host a global spiritual tourism conclave on August 27 to discuss infrastructure strengthening and AI's impact in this sector. Organized by PHDCCI with the Ministry of Tourism, the event includes thematic sessions on various topics and features the release of a PHDCCI-KPMG report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking congregation, the holy city of Ujjain is set to host a global spiritual tourism conclave on August 27. This event aims to delve into strategies for fortifying tourism infrastructure and assessing the influence of AI and virtual reality in spiritual tourism.

The conclave, orchestrated by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) alongside the Ministry of Tourism and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and spiritual leader Gauranga Das Prabhu are among the notable attendees.

Key discussions will unfold in a government-industry roundtable, steering dialogue on responsible hospitality and cultural promotion. Themes such as the integration of yoga and ayurveda in spiritual wellness and the digital transformation of spirituality will also be explored. Delegates will visit notable temples, immersing themselves in the spiritual essence of Ujjain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

