Clash of Traditions and Academia: The Ganesh Festival Debate

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray has raised concerns over scheduled exams during the Ganesh festival, calling for the government to declare a holiday over the 10-day period. Thackeray met with Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar to press this demand.

Thackeray argued that holding exams during Ganeshotsav contradicts the government's policy of recognizing it as a state festival. He emphasized the festival's cultural and social significance, stating that exams would prevent students from fully participating.

The MNS student wing, under Thackeray's leadership, has pledged to halt any exams scheduled during the festival period, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cultural traditions alongside academic obligations.

