Left Menu

Clash of Traditions and Academia: The Ganesh Festival Debate

Amit Thackeray, leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has urged the government to declare a holiday during the Ganesh festival as some educational institutions have scheduled exams during this period. Citing cultural significance, Thackeray argues that exams are in opposition to government policy declaring Ganeshotsav a state festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:08 IST
Clash of Traditions and Academia: The Ganesh Festival Debate
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray has raised concerns over scheduled exams during the Ganesh festival, calling for the government to declare a holiday over the 10-day period. Thackeray met with Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar to press this demand.

Thackeray argued that holding exams during Ganeshotsav contradicts the government's policy of recognizing it as a state festival. He emphasized the festival's cultural and social significance, stating that exams would prevent students from fully participating.

The MNS student wing, under Thackeray's leadership, has pledged to halt any exams scheduled during the festival period, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cultural traditions alongside academic obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigati...

 India
2
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
3
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025