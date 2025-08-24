Left Menu

Fiji's PM Rabuka Strengthens India Ties on Landmark Visit

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 09:56 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Fiji's Prime Minister, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, commenced a significant three-day visit to India on Sunday, aiming to bolster bilateral ties, particularly in trade and investment sectors. This marks Rabuka's inaugural journey to India since assuming the role of prime minister in the South Pacific nation.

Receiving a warm welcome at the airport from Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, the Fijian leader is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Health Minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage in extensive discussions with Rabuka on Monday, followed by a lunch in his honor.

This visit underscores the enduring partnership between India and Fiji, historically linked since 1879. It aims to reinforce their collaborative efforts in maintaining maritime security and enhancing cultural exchanges, a sentiment echoed by the external affairs ministry spokesperson, as both nations commit to strengthening their relationship across all sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

