Serena Williams Surprises at International Tennis Hall of Fame

Serena Williams made a surprise appearance to introduce Maria Sharapova at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Both celebrated their fierce rivalry and shared mutual respect. The event also honored the Bryan brothers and highlighted Sharapova's achievements in sports, fashion, and business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newport | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:02 IST
In an unexpected appearance, Serena Williams took the stage at the International Tennis Hall of Fame to introduce her longtime rival and friend, Maria Sharapova, for induction. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, lauded Sharapova for being a relentless competitor who pushed her to excel.

Sharapova, the first Russian woman to reach No. 1 in the world tennis rankings, expressed gratitude for her rivalry with Williams, acknowledging it motivated her to achieve career milestones, including a career Grand Slam. The event also celebrated the successful careers of Mike and Bob Bryan, the dominating doubles duo.

The ceremony was attended by Hall of Famers like Martina Navratilova and Andy Roddick, who witnessed the honorees receive accolades for their contributions to tennis. The event underscored Sharapova's influence in transcending sports into business and fashion, empowering women athletes in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

