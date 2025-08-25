Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Comedian Reggie Carroll's Unforgettable Legacy

American comedian Reginald 'Reggie' Carroll has died at 52 following a shooting in Southaven, Mississippi. Carroll, known for his stand-up comedy and appearances on 'Showtime at the Apollo' and 'The Parkers,' was a celebrated figure in the Baltimore comedy scene. A suspect has been charged with his murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:04 IST
Tragic Loss: Comedian Reggie Carroll's Unforgettable Legacy
  • Country:
  • United States

American comedian Reginald 'Reggie' Carroll, renowned for his distinctive stand-up routines, has tragically passed away at the age of 52. Carroll was fatally shot in Southaven, Mississippi, on August 20. Despite resuscitation efforts by the Southaven Police Department, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Southaven authorities have released a statement confirming that a suspect is now in custody, charged with the murder of Carroll. They expressed their condolences to Carroll's family and thanked the community for its understanding during the ongoing investigation into the incident.

The beloved comedian was a staple in the Baltimore comedy scene and had made appearances in popular shows like 'Showtime at the Apollo' and 'The Parkers.' Club Mobtown Comedy paid tribute on Instagram, celebrating his contributions and lamenting the loss of one of Baltimore's great talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

