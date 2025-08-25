Left Menu

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: Expanding Their Universe

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child. The couple shared the joyous news with a picture on Instagram showcasing a cake that read '1+1=3'. They celebrated their union in 2023 with a wedding in Udaipur.

Updated: 25-08-2025 13:34 IST
Celebrated Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and esteemed politician Raghav Chadha have shared delightful news with their fans: they are expecting their first child. The announcement was made on Instagram with a creative post depicting a cake that read '1+1=3.'

In their post, captioned 'Our little universe...on its way. Blessed beyond measure,' the couple conveyed their excitement and anticipation. This joyful news comes just months after their wedding in the picturesque setting of Udaipur in 2023.

Chopra, who was recently seen in the 2024 Imtiaz Ali film 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' continues to captivate audiences. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha, a prominent Rajya Sabha Member from the Aam Admi Party, balances his political career with personal milestones.

