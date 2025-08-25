Philips Smart Light Hub: Revolutionizing Home Lighting in Malappuram

Signify, the global lighting giant, has expanded its network in India with the inauguration of a new Philips Smart Light Hub in Malappuram, Kerala. This state-of-the-art store spans 2500 square feet and offers over 500 SKUs of home lighting products.

Located in the fourth largest urban area of Kerala, the new hub provides a curated selection of decorative lighting, functional fixtures, and smart lighting solutions. Customers can explore the latest innovations in lighting technology, designed to enhance comfort and style in homes.

Marking the 323rd store in India, the Malappuram Philips Smart Light Hub represents a significant milestone for Signify. The company continues to emphasize its commitment to sustainable, innovative lighting solutions, aiming to transform everyday living with cutting-edge products.

(With inputs from agencies.)