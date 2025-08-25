Left Menu

Philips Smart Light Hub: Revolutionizing Home Lighting in Malappuram

Signify, a global leader in lighting solutions, has launched a new Philips Smart Light Hub in Malappuram, Kerala. Spanning 2500 sq. ft, the store offers a wide array of over 500+ innovative home lighting products. This marks the 323rd such hub in India, reinforcing Signify's commitment to sustainable and stylish lighting solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:40 IST
Philips Smart Light Hub: Revolutionizing Home Lighting in Malappuram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Signify, the global lighting giant, has expanded its network in India with the inauguration of a new Philips Smart Light Hub in Malappuram, Kerala. This state-of-the-art store spans 2500 square feet and offers over 500 SKUs of home lighting products.

Located in the fourth largest urban area of Kerala, the new hub provides a curated selection of decorative lighting, functional fixtures, and smart lighting solutions. Customers can explore the latest innovations in lighting technology, designed to enhance comfort and style in homes.

Marking the 323rd store in India, the Malappuram Philips Smart Light Hub represents a significant milestone for Signify. The company continues to emphasize its commitment to sustainable, innovative lighting solutions, aiming to transform everyday living with cutting-edge products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

 India
2
Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

 Japan
3
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

 India
4
Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiarie...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025