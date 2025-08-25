Nepal Celebrates Culture with International Festival
Nepal is set to host an art and culture festival starting September 5, coinciding with Indrajatra celebrations. Organized by the Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepal Art Council, the event will feature dance, music, and food to promote Nepal as a top cultural tourist destination.
Nepal is gearing up to host a vibrant art and culture festival from September 5, aligning with the traditional Indrajatra celebrations in the Kathmandu Valley. The Nepal Tourism Board revealed plans for the event on Monday.
The festival is a collaborative effort between the Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepal Art Council and will take place across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, and Kirtipur. President Ramchandra Paudel is slated to inaugurate the festival under the theme "The magnificent art, culture, cuisine and cultural festival of Nepal."
A plethora of activities, including street dances, food festivals, and art exhibits, will be part of the festival to lure both domestic and international tourists. With cultural heritage, music, and dance from the Kathmandu Valley spotlighted, the event aims to position Nepal as a preferred cultural destination globally, emphasized CEO Deepak Raj Joshi.
