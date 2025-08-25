Left Menu

Nepal Celebrates Culture with International Festival

Nepal is set to host an art and culture festival starting September 5, coinciding with Indrajatra celebrations. Organized by the Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepal Art Council, the event will feature dance, music, and food to promote Nepal as a top cultural tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:08 IST
Nepal Celebrates Culture with International Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is gearing up to host a vibrant art and culture festival from September 5, aligning with the traditional Indrajatra celebrations in the Kathmandu Valley. The Nepal Tourism Board revealed plans for the event on Monday.

The festival is a collaborative effort between the Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepal Art Council and will take place across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, and Kirtipur. President Ramchandra Paudel is slated to inaugurate the festival under the theme "The magnificent art, culture, cuisine and cultural festival of Nepal."

A plethora of activities, including street dances, food festivals, and art exhibits, will be part of the festival to lure both domestic and international tourists. With cultural heritage, music, and dance from the Kathmandu Valley spotlighted, the event aims to position Nepal as a preferred cultural destination globally, emphasized CEO Deepak Raj Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

 Global
3
IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

 India
4
Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025