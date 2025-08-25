Left Menu

United in Faith: Dharmasthala Confronts Controversy with Devotion

Thousands of devotees and BJP representatives rallied in Dharmasthala amidst allegations of misconduct at the temple. Amidst protest and prayer, leaders called for a CBI inquiry into the claims targeting the revered shrine, asserting the community's unwavering support for Dharmasthala against a purported smear campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:01 IST
United in Faith: Dharmasthala Confronts Controversy with Devotion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful demonstration of support for Dharmasthala, thousands of devotees, along with elected officials and BJP members, gathered in the renowned temple town on Monday. The event coincided with the BJP's Bengaluru South unit initiating a 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra,' intended to protest alleged attempts to defame the sacred site.

Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy led the yatra, which started with a prayer session at the Sri Vinayaka Temple in Jayanagar and was inaugurated by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya. Surya took to social media platform 'X' to label Dharmasthala as ''a victim of an organised conspiracy,'' demanding a CBI probe into allegations against the temple administration.

The controversy began when C N Chinnaiah, later arrested for perjury, claimed that bodies, including those of assaulted women, were buried in Dharmasthala. Temple custodian Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade supported the formation of a SIT investigation. Close to 5,000 devotees from Dakshina Kannada district participated in a collective prayer session and religious offerings to uphold the shrine's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025