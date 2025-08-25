Left Menu

Lil Nas X Faces Legal Turmoil in Los Angeles Incident

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was charged with four felonies after an incident involving Los Angeles police. The musician allegedly resisted arrest after being found naked on a street. His legal troubles were reported by TMZ, and he awaits arraignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:26 IST
Lil Nas X Faces Legal Turmoil in Los Angeles Incident
Lil Nas X
  • Country:
  • United States

Lil Nas X, legally known as Montero Lamar Hill, was charged with four felonies after allegedly confronting police officers while naked in Los Angeles last week. The District Attorney's Office charged Hill with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. Initially, he was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction.

The incident occurred early Friday morning on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, where officers found Hill walking naked. When approached, he reportedly charged at the officers and was subsequently arrested. Suspecting an overdose, police transferred him to a hospital before taking him to jail, where he remains detained.

The musician, known for hits like "Old Town Road" and his genre-blending style, is expected to be arraigned later Monday. His team has not commented on the incident yet. The charges were first disclosed by TMZ, adding legal drama to his established music career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025