Lil Nas X Faces Legal Turmoil in Los Angeles Incident

Lil Nas X, legally known as Montero Lamar Hill, was charged with four felonies after allegedly confronting police officers while naked in Los Angeles last week. The District Attorney's Office charged Hill with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. Initially, he was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction.

The incident occurred early Friday morning on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, where officers found Hill walking naked. When approached, he reportedly charged at the officers and was subsequently arrested. Suspecting an overdose, police transferred him to a hospital before taking him to jail, where he remains detained.

The musician, known for hits like "Old Town Road" and his genre-blending style, is expected to be arraigned later Monday. His team has not commented on the incident yet. The charges were first disclosed by TMZ, adding legal drama to his established music career.

