Woody Allen Sparks Controversy with Virtual Appearance at Russian Film Festival

Woody Allen found himself at the center of controversy after appearing virtually at the Moscow International Film Week, an event criticized by Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry labeled Allen's participation "a disgrace and an insult" to those affected by the war. Despite condemning Vladimir Putin's actions, Allen defended the importance of ongoing cultural discussions.

The festival, which prominently featured Allen, has drawn criticism contrasting Hollywood's broad support for Ukraine, evident through various initiatives and statements from the industry's key figures.

