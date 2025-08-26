Woody Allen Sparks Controversy with Virtual Appearance at Russian Film Festival
Woody Allen faced backlash for speaking at a Russian film festival amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned his participation, deeming it an insult to war victims. Allen criticized Putin but advocated for continued cultural exchange. His appearance contrasts Hollywood's support for Ukraine.
Woody Allen found himself at the center of controversy after appearing virtually at the Moscow International Film Week, an event criticized by Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry labeled Allen's participation "a disgrace and an insult" to those affected by the war. Despite condemning Vladimir Putin's actions, Allen defended the importance of ongoing cultural discussions.
The festival, which prominently featured Allen, has drawn criticism contrasting Hollywood's broad support for Ukraine, evident through various initiatives and statements from the industry's key figures.
