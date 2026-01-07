Left Menu

Cyprus Takes EU Helm Amid Strong Ukraine Support

Cyprus has taken over the EU's rotating presidency, with significant support expressed for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy attended the meetings alongside EU leaders. Cyprus plans to prioritize Ukrainian issues during its presidency, drawing parallels with its own history, and has shown commitment to sanctions against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:05 IST
Cyprus Takes EU Helm Amid Strong Ukraine Support
Cyprus took the reins of the European Union's rotating presidency, pledging significant backing for Ukraine during a major meeting attended by key EU leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa were present in Nicosia for the commencement of Cyprus's six-month term.

A ceremony featuring Middle Eastern leaders, including Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, emphasized Cyprus's ambition to act as a bridge between Europe and the region. President Nikos Christodoulides received Zelenskiy at the presidential palace, reinforcing the goal of advancing EU membership discussions for Ukraine.

Emphasizing a commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and integrity, Cyprus, which understands the trauma of invasions, has fully endorsed sanctions on Russia. Zelenskiy engaged in discussions regarding continued EU support in the face of Russian aggression and later met with Cyprus Greek Orthodox Archbishop Georgios, who supports Ukraine's church independence.

