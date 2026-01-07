Cyprus Takes EU Helm Amid Strong Ukraine Support
Cyprus has taken over the EU's rotating presidency, with significant support expressed for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy attended the meetings alongside EU leaders. Cyprus plans to prioritize Ukrainian issues during its presidency, drawing parallels with its own history, and has shown commitment to sanctions against Russia.
Cyprus took the reins of the European Union's rotating presidency, pledging significant backing for Ukraine during a major meeting attended by key EU leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa were present in Nicosia for the commencement of Cyprus's six-month term.
A ceremony featuring Middle Eastern leaders, including Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, emphasized Cyprus's ambition to act as a bridge between Europe and the region. President Nikos Christodoulides received Zelenskiy at the presidential palace, reinforcing the goal of advancing EU membership discussions for Ukraine.
Emphasizing a commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and integrity, Cyprus, which understands the trauma of invasions, has fully endorsed sanctions on Russia. Zelenskiy engaged in discussions regarding continued EU support in the face of Russian aggression and later met with Cyprus Greek Orthodox Archbishop Georgios, who supports Ukraine's church independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyprus
- EU
- Ppresidency
- Ukraine
- support
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- sanctions
- Christodoulides
- Nicosia
ALSO READ
Drone Strike Ignites Blaze at Russian Oil Depot
Russia Launches Strikes on Ukrainian Military Targets
Macron's Diplomatic Dance: Securing Peace and Deterring Russian Aggression
Russia Backs Venezuela Amid U.S. Tensions
Global Allies Unite to Guarantee Ukraine's Security Amid Continued Russian Tensions