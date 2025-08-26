Left Menu

Entertainment Headlines Unveiled: Kneecap, Lil Nas X, Netflix Controversy

Kneecap cancels their U.S. tour due to a court case. Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to assault charges in Los Angeles. Poland's consumer protection body accuses Netflix of unauthorized fee increases. These highlight key events stirring the global entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 02:30 IST
In a sudden change of plans, Irish rap group Kneecap has canceled their scheduled U.S. tour due to a member's court hearing in London. Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara, faces terrorism-related charges for allegedly displaying Hezbollah's flag during a performance.

Meanwhile, Grammy award-winner Lil Nas X is under legal scrutiny after pleading not guilty to charges of assaulting police officers. The incident, which involved the musician allegedly using drugs while found in Los Angeles, has resulted in a $75,000 bail and a mandate to attend Narcotics Anonymous sessions.

In another update, Poland's UOKiK has accused Netflix of increasing subscription fees without subscriber consent. This claim arises from Netflix's recent price adjustments in August 2024, which are said to have occurred without explicit user approval.

