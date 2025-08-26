Left Menu

Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges in LA

Rapper Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges after being arrested in Los Angeles. He faces three counts of battery against police and one for resisting an officer. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison, with a pretrial hearing set for September 15.

Rapper Lil Nas X (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rapper Lil Nas X has entered a not guilty plea in response to four felony charges following an incident where he was reportedly seen wandering Los Angeles streets almost nude. The rapper faces three counts of battery against police officers and one count of resisting an executive officer, as indicated by the Los Angeles Superior Court records.

After spending the weekend in custody, Lil Nas X was arraigned before Judge Sarah Ellenberg in Van Nuys, with bail determined at USD 75,000, according to reports from Variety. He was released from jail on Monday afternoon, with the next court event, a pretrial hearing, scheduled for September 15. If found guilty, the charges could result in up to five years of imprisonment.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan J. Hochman, emphasized the gravity of the charges in a statement, warning that attacks on law enforcement officers are not just personal assaults but significant threats to public safety. Hochman underscored that individuals who assault police officers will face severe repercussions, stressing that fame offers no immunity from the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

