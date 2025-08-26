Bridging Beliefs: A Continental Call for Interfaith Harmony in Africa

In a landmark event aiming to foster interfaith harmony and peace, over 300 religious and community leaders congregated for the Africa Religious Peace Academy organized by the Sikh community. Held in Sandton, the gala event carried the theme 'Bridging Beliefs: Advancing Peace Through Interfaith Harmony in Africa.'

Jointly organized by the Gurdwara Sahib Johannesburg, the Sikh Council of Africa, HWPL, and Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, the event served as a meeting ground for leaders from Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, and African Traditional religions. It marked a significant effort towards collaborative spirituality across the continent.

Speakers, including South African Deputy Minister Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola, emphasized the pivotal role of religious leaders as mediators and mentors in promoting peace. The discussions highlighted the need for unity and justice in peace-building endeavors, with leaders expressing hope for a continued absence of interfaith conflict in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)