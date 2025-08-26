Odisha's Strategic Moves: New Nominations to Shree Jagannath Temple Committee

The Odisha government's recent decision to nominate 10 individuals to the prestigious Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee has stirred significant interest. Key among the appointees is Girish Chandra Murmu, the former Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

This move comes as per the provisions set by the Shree Jagannath Temple Act of 1954, with the nominations formalized through a notification from the Law department. Overseeing the temple administration, the Gajapati Maharaja, Dibya Singh Deb, retains his role as the permanent chairman.

Among the varied appointees are Chartered Accountant AK Sabat and culture researcher Mahesh Kumar Sahoo, accompanied by representatives from religious and servitor bodies. The reconstitution follows criticism aimed at the BJP government for delays post the expiry of previous members' tenure.

