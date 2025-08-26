Left Menu

Charting the Future: HR Strategies in the Age of AI and Hybrid Work

The HR Leadership Summit 2025, held in Kolkata, highlighted the transformative role of AI and hybrid work models in HR. Notable leaders discussed how HR must evolve from administrative roles to strategic leadership, emphasizing empathy, adaptability, and continuous learning to remain competitive in a digital-first era.

Updated: 26-08-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata hosted the HR Leadership Summit 2025, spotlighting AI's role in evolving HR functions. Organized by BIBS and the NHRDN Kolkata Chapter, it gathered top HR figures to discuss the future of work.

Keynote speaker Mr. Prabir Jha emphasized a shift from HR's traditional roles to focusing on innovation and agility. Panels explored leadership in hybrid models and the necessity for upskilling in AI's wake, featuring insights from industry leaders like Ms. Kassiopea Chaudhuri and Mr. Suman Banerjee.

Concluding with a networking session, the summit reinforced the need for HR to stay ahead of change, focusing on technology integration and human-centric leadership to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

