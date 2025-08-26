Torrential Rain Triggers Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine, Injures Six

In a striking development, a landslide on Tuesday on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, spurred by relentless rain, left at least six individuals injured. The incident occurred atop the Trikuta hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, causing immediate suspension of the ongoing pilgrimage, authorities confirmed.

The landslide intervention prompted swift rescue operations near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, around 3 pm. Situated roughly halfway along the 12-km trail leading up to the shrine, the site has seen significant efforts to address the aftermath of the calamity, officials reported.

Continuous rain over three days has severely affected regions throughout Jammu, prompting preemptive suspension of the yatra on the Himkoti trek route earlier the same morning. By 1.30 pm, the pilgrimage had been fully halted due to the inclement conditions, with authorities urging caution until stability is restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)