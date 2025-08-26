Odisha Extends Holiday for Nuakhai Festival Celebration

The Odisha government announced on Tuesday an extension of the Nuakhai festival holiday, adding August 29 to the already declared holiday on the 28th. This significant cultural observance primarily celebrated in western Odisha provides a much-needed break for both government employees and students.

The extended holiday aligns with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, allowing a continuous five-day break from Wednesday to Sunday. In compensation, September 13 has been designated as a working day for government employees.

Nuakhai, an agrarian festival deeply rooted in regional traditions, celebrates the first harvest with offerings to deities. It's a pivotal event in districts such as Sambalpur, Bargarh, and Bolangir, demonstrating the cultural richness and agricultural heritage of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)