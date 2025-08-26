Left Menu

Koyel Bar sets two youth world records at Commonwealth Championships

She first equalled the snatch youth world record with an 85kg effort, before bettering the clean and jerk mark of 105kg by lifting 107kg in her second attempt.

Updated: 26-08-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:13 IST
  India

Indian weightlifter Koyel Bar etched her name in history by setting two new youth world records en route to winning both the youth and junior titles in the women's 53kg event at the Commonwealth Championships here on Tuesday.

Competing in both the junior and youth categories, the teenager produced a stunning total lift of 192kg (85kg+ 107kg). She first equalled the snatch youth world record with an 85kg effort, before bettering the clean and jerk mark of 105kg by lifting 107kg in her second attempt. With that, she also erased the existing youth world total record of 188kg.

Koyel's effort was three kilograms more than her compatriot Sneha Soren, who claimed silver in the senior category with 185kg (81kg + 104kg).

Sneha, however, finished well behind Nigeria's Omolola Didih, who smashed the Commonwealth snatch and total records with 197kg (90kg + 107kg).

In the men's 65kg division, Raja Muthupandi narrowly missed out on gold after failing in two snatch attempts.

His total of 296kg (128kg+168kg) left him just a kilogram short of Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin, who totalled 297kg (125kg + 172kg). Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru took bronze with 292kg (127kg + 165kg).

