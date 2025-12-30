Left Menu

Nigeria's Tax Overhaul: A Fiscal Reset Amidst Controversy

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu announced sweeping tax reforms to be enforced from January 1, 2024. Despite controversy over alleged unauthorized changes in the laws, he urges support for this fiscal reset. Opposition claims new powers for tax authorities, raising constitutional concerns.

Updated: 30-12-2025 22:47 IST
Nigeria is set to implement significant new tax laws starting January 1, 2024, as announced by President Bola Tinubu. He dismissed accusations of discrepancies between the signed document and the version approved by lawmakers.

Following the elimination of subsidies and currency devaluations in his first year, Tinubu has now pivoted to revamping the tax system. This move aims to enhance revenue and operational efficiency and is described as a 'once-in-a-generation' fiscal reset. However, the reform faces challenges, with opposition members highlighting unauthorized insertions in the gazetted laws, which they claim were not sanctioned by parliament.

The alterations reportedly confer vast powers on tax authorities, such as asset seizures without court orders and upfront deposit requirements before dispute hearings. Despite these issues, Tinubu stressed that no significant reason justifies halting the reforms and assured citizens and businesses of his commitment to due process.

