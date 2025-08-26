Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement on social media

Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media on Tuesday. In a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos showing Kelce proposing to Swift.

The engagement has been welcomed widely on social media, with more than 1.8 million likes on their Instagram post in less than 20 minutes. The NFL also offered congratulations. Swift and Kelce had been dating for two years. Though they started dating in 2023 after the singer performed at Arrowhead Stadium - home of Kelce's Chiefs - the three-time Super Bowl winner had expressed interest in Swift as early as 2016.

