Trump's Controversial Move Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook Unveiled

President Trump targets Fed Governor Lisa Cook over alleged misstatements on mortgages used to acquire two residences in 2021. Accusations suggest Cook recorded misleading occupancy details while securing loans. Cook denies wrongdoing and plans legal action, questioning Trump's authority to dismiss her under the present circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 02:21 IST
Donald Trump

In a dramatic political development, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, citing 'false statements' related to mortgages. This accusation has sparked significant controversy since it pertains to loans Cook allegedly misrepresented as her primary residences.

According to the allegations, Cook identified two different properties as primary residences, sparking discussion over potential occupancy fraud. Cook, originally a professor at Michigan State University before joining the Fed Board in 2022, secured these loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal experts emphasize the critical question is whether any lenders were misled. Cook's response, issued through her lawyer, denies any impropriety and challenges Trump's authority to dismiss her without legal cause. The unfolding legal battle is set to address serious allegations of financial misrepresentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

