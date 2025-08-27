Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over Chamundi Hill's Religious Association

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, home to Chamundeswari Temple, belongs to all religions, sparking opposition from the BJP and other figures. Controversy also surrounds the government's invitation to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara-2025 amidst claims of her controversial past statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 08:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's assertion that Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, which houses the renowned Chamundeswari Temple, is not solely Hindu property has sparked controversy. Shivakumar emphasized that the hill and goddess belong to followers of all faiths, eliciting a sharp response from the opposition BJP.

The discord arose after the government invited International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the upcoming Mysuru Dasara-2025 celebrations on Chamundi Hill. Opposition leaders have questioned Mushtaq's previous statements, which were perceived as exclusionary, adding fuel to the debate.

The BJP has condemned Shivakumar's remarks, insisting Chamundi Hill is a recognized Hindu site. Criticism from Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar highlighted the cultural significance of this Shakti Peetha, while the BJP warned against altering the hill's traditional identity.

