Debate Erupts Over Chamundi Hill's Religious Association

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's assertion that Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, which houses the renowned Chamundeswari Temple, is not solely Hindu property has sparked controversy. Shivakumar emphasized that the hill and goddess belong to followers of all faiths, eliciting a sharp response from the opposition BJP.

The discord arose after the government invited International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the upcoming Mysuru Dasara-2025 celebrations on Chamundi Hill. Opposition leaders have questioned Mushtaq's previous statements, which were perceived as exclusionary, adding fuel to the debate.

The BJP has condemned Shivakumar's remarks, insisting Chamundi Hill is a recognized Hindu site. Criticism from Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar highlighted the cultural significance of this Shakti Peetha, while the BJP warned against altering the hill's traditional identity.