Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: Modi's Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the nation on Wednesday, extending warm greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Prime Minister wished the public an auspicious day, filled with happiness, peace, and good health.

Modi invoked Lord Gajanan as he extended prayers for all devotees, hoping the divine blessings would bestow joy and wellness across the country. In a heartfelt post in Hindi on the platform X, he exclaimed, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

Ganesh Chaturthi is a prominent festival celebrated nationwide, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. Often regarded as the god of wisdom, Lord Ganesha is traditionally worshipped before starting new endeavors, symbolizing auspicious beginnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)