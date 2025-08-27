Left Menu

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: Modi's Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi, wishing happiness, peace, and good health to all. Celebrated nationwide, the festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the god of wisdom and a harbinger of good fortune when embarking on new ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 09:56 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: Modi's Message
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the nation on Wednesday, extending warm greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Prime Minister wished the public an auspicious day, filled with happiness, peace, and good health.

Modi invoked Lord Gajanan as he extended prayers for all devotees, hoping the divine blessings would bestow joy and wellness across the country. In a heartfelt post in Hindi on the platform X, he exclaimed, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

Ganesh Chaturthi is a prominent festival celebrated nationwide, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. Often regarded as the god of wisdom, Lord Ganesha is traditionally worshipped before starting new endeavors, symbolizing auspicious beginnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

 India
2
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
4
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025