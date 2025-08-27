Left Menu

'KPop Demon Hunters' Dominates Charts as Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

The entertainment world captures attention with 'KPop Demon Hunters' topping charts, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announcing their engagement, and pressing incidents involving Lil Nas X and Irish rap group Kneecap. Meanwhile, Netflix faces scrutiny over fee hikes in Poland.

27-08-2025
'KPop Demon Hunters' Dominates Charts as Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

'KPop Demon Hunters' continues to rise in popularity, securing the top spot in both music and box office rankings. The animated film, starring South Korean artist EJAE, has captured audiences worldwide with its hit song 'Golden'.

In personal news, pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have announced their engagement, delighting fans with a shared Instagram post celebrating their two-year romance.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X faces legal challenges after pleading not guilty to felony charges following an incident with Los Angeles police. Additionally, Irish rap group Kneecap has canceled their U.S. tour due to a court hearing, and Netflix is under investigation by Polish authorities for unauthorized subscription fee increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

