'KPop Demon Hunters' Dominates Charts as Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

'KPop Demon Hunters' continues to rise in popularity, securing the top spot in both music and box office rankings. The animated film, starring South Korean artist EJAE, has captured audiences worldwide with its hit song 'Golden'.

In personal news, pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have announced their engagement, delighting fans with a shared Instagram post celebrating their two-year romance.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X faces legal challenges after pleading not guilty to felony charges following an incident with Los Angeles police. Additionally, Irish rap group Kneecap has canceled their U.S. tour due to a court hearing, and Netflix is under investigation by Polish authorities for unauthorized subscription fee increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)