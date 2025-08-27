Hulu's 'Deli Boys' Returns with Even More Twists

The American streaming platform Hulu has officially announced the renewal of its critically acclaimed comedy series 'Deli Boys' for a sophomore season.

Starring Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan, the series centers around two Pakistani-American siblings who find themselves in disarray after their millionaire father's demise, unraveling his secret life in crime.

Acclaimed actor Fred Armisen is set to join the series as a regular in its second installment, portraying a legendary gambling expert with a powerful knack for reading people. The show is the brainchild of Abdullah Saeed, developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver, with production handled by Onyx Collective.

(With inputs from agencies.)