Hulu's 'Deli Boys' Returns with Even More Twists
Hulu has greenlit a second season for 'Deli Boys', featuring Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan. The series focuses on two brothers navigating their father's secret criminal life. Fred Armisen joins the cast as a gambling savant. Created by Abdullah Saeed, it's produced by Onyx Collective.
The American streaming platform Hulu has officially announced the renewal of its critically acclaimed comedy series 'Deli Boys' for a sophomore season.
Starring Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan, the series centers around two Pakistani-American siblings who find themselves in disarray after their millionaire father's demise, unraveling his secret life in crime.
Acclaimed actor Fred Armisen is set to join the series as a regular in its second installment, portraying a legendary gambling expert with a powerful knack for reading people. The show is the brainchild of Abdullah Saeed, developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver, with production handled by Onyx Collective.
