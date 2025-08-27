Ganesh Chaturthi: A Celebration of Unity and Progress
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, calling for unity and progress in Maharashtra. He emphasized the significance of themes like Operation Sindoor and Atmanirbhar Bharat, reflecting the festival's impact as a mass movement. He also commented on the unity of political figures like Raj and Uddhav Thackeray.
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his greetings to the people of Maharashtra, expressing hopes for the removal of obstacles facing the state and the country.
Participating in the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony at his official residence, Varsha, Fadnavis highlighted the festival's themes like Operation Sindoor and Atmanirbhar Bharat, underscoring their transformation into mass movements.
Addressing the recent meeting between cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis praised the potential political unity, suggesting that festivities could momentarily eclipse politics, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision to convert challenges into opportunities.
