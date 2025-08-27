Ganesh Chaturthi: A Celebration of Unity and Progress

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his greetings to the people of Maharashtra, expressing hopes for the removal of obstacles facing the state and the country.

Participating in the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony at his official residence, Varsha, Fadnavis highlighted the festival's themes like Operation Sindoor and Atmanirbhar Bharat, underscoring their transformation into mass movements.

Addressing the recent meeting between cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis praised the potential political unity, suggesting that festivities could momentarily eclipse politics, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision to convert challenges into opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)