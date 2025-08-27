Maharashtra Welcomes Elephant-Headed Deity with Grandeur: Ganesh Festival Commences
The 10-day Ganesh festival has commenced in Mumbai, Pune, and Maharashtra, marked by grand festivities and governmental recognition as a state festival. Citizens and mandals prepare elaborate decorations and public events. Authorities have instituted significant security measures to oversee the celebrations, ensuring a smooth and apolitical event amid upcoming civic elections.
The Ganesh festival, a 10-day affair, kicked off in vibrant fashion across Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, with devotees fervently welcoming the popular elephant-headed deity to their homes and local pandals.
Reverberating chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' echoed through city streets as idols of various sizes were enthusiastically brought in, their arrival heralded by traditional dhol-tasha drums.
This year marks the first time the Maharashtra government has officially declared Ganesh celebrations a state festival, with numerous activities and competitions planned by the state culture department. Mandals are encouraged to promote awareness of historical landmarks and maintain an apolitical stance during the festivities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
