Exotic Species Boost Conservation at Sri Venkateswara Zoo
Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park has received red-necked wallabies, meerkats, and common marmosets from the RKTEWT in Gujarat. These species are in quarantine at SVZP and will soon be showcased to the public. The zoo is also constructing new enclosures, emphasizing its commitment to conservation and education.
Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) has added three exotic species to its family: red-necked wallabies, meerkats, and common marmosets. These animals were a generous donation from the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Gujarat and have been placed in the Sanjeevani block for mandatory quarantine, according to officials.
The announcement came on the heels of the 15th Governing Body meeting of the Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh. Chaired by Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, the meeting approved new enclosures worth Rs 55 lakh. The construction is underway and will provide permanent habitats for the new species.
The zoo's latest initiative highlights its commitment to conservation, education, and enriching experiences for visitors. These efforts aim to strengthen SVZP's role in modern zoological development while offering unique viewing experiences for the public.
