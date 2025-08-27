Left Menu

Exotic Species Boost Conservation at Sri Venkateswara Zoo

Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park has received red-necked wallabies, meerkats, and common marmosets from the RKTEWT in Gujarat. These species are in quarantine at SVZP and will soon be showcased to the public. The zoo is also constructing new enclosures, emphasizing its commitment to conservation and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:10 IST
Exotic Species Boost Conservation at Sri Venkateswara Zoo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) has added three exotic species to its family: red-necked wallabies, meerkats, and common marmosets. These animals were a generous donation from the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Gujarat and have been placed in the Sanjeevani block for mandatory quarantine, according to officials.

The announcement came on the heels of the 15th Governing Body meeting of the Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh. Chaired by Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, the meeting approved new enclosures worth Rs 55 lakh. The construction is underway and will provide permanent habitats for the new species.

The zoo's latest initiative highlights its commitment to conservation, education, and enriching experiences for visitors. These efforts aim to strengthen SVZP's role in modern zoological development while offering unique viewing experiences for the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam govt to scrutinise applications for land transfer between persons of different faiths: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam govt to scrutinise applications for land transfer between persons of d...

 India
2
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance

Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance

 India
3
Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

 India
4
Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025