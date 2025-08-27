Exotic Species Boost Conservation at Sri Venkateswara Zoo

Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) has added three exotic species to its family: red-necked wallabies, meerkats, and common marmosets. These animals were a generous donation from the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Gujarat and have been placed in the Sanjeevani block for mandatory quarantine, according to officials.

The announcement came on the heels of the 15th Governing Body meeting of the Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh. Chaired by Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, the meeting approved new enclosures worth Rs 55 lakh. The construction is underway and will provide permanent habitats for the new species.

The zoo's latest initiative highlights its commitment to conservation, education, and enriching experiences for visitors. These efforts aim to strengthen SVZP's role in modern zoological development while offering unique viewing experiences for the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)