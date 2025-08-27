Left Menu

Ancient Inspirations and Modern Innovations at Uttar Pradesh Convocation

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addressed the 30th convocation of Bundelkhand University, emphasizing social research and strict student attendance. She urged students to blend ancient knowledge with new technologies and discussed societal issues. Defense research collaborations and women's workforce participation were also highlighted during the event, attended by DRDO's Dr Chandrika Kaushik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, at the 30th convocation of Bundelkhand University, emphasized the importance of social research and reinforced the necessity of maintaining a 75% student attendance rate.

Governor Patel encouraged students to integrate ancient texts with modern technology learning. She highlighted the importance of organizing workshops on social issues, such as female foeticide and dowry, and advised women to choose partners with good values. Addressing stalled research, she urged rapid progression of projects for public benefit.

With DRDO's involvement, Patel sought the introduction of defense research courses. DRDO Director General Dr Chandrika Kaushik emphasized the need for student innovation and highlighted the low workforce participation of women graduates. At the convocation, numerous students were honored for their academic achievements.

