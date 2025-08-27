Ancient Inspirations and Modern Innovations at Uttar Pradesh Convocation

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, at the 30th convocation of Bundelkhand University, emphasized the importance of social research and reinforced the necessity of maintaining a 75% student attendance rate.

Governor Patel encouraged students to integrate ancient texts with modern technology learning. She highlighted the importance of organizing workshops on social issues, such as female foeticide and dowry, and advised women to choose partners with good values. Addressing stalled research, she urged rapid progression of projects for public benefit.

With DRDO's involvement, Patel sought the introduction of defense research courses. DRDO Director General Dr Chandrika Kaushik emphasized the need for student innovation and highlighted the low workforce participation of women graduates. At the convocation, numerous students were honored for their academic achievements.