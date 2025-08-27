Left Menu

From Garland Seller to Silver Screen: Monalisa Bhosle's Cinematic Debut

Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old garland seller turned internet sensation, will star in the Malayalam film 'Nagamma'. Bhosle became famous during the Mahakumbh for her striking looks and now boasts over seven lakh Instagram followers. Filming begins at the end of September, featuring her alongside actor Kailash.

Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old once known for selling garlands, is all set for a new chapter in her life as she makes her cinematic debut in the Malayalam film 'Nagamma'. Her journey from the bustling ghats of Prayagraj's Mahakumbh to the film sets marks an inspiring tale of transformation.

With a significant role opposite 'Neelathamara' actor Kailash, Bhosle is stepping into the limelight under the direction of P Binu Varghese. Her pictures from the movie's pooja ceremony, held with filmmaker Sibi Malayil, hint at the promising start of her acting career.

Bhosle, who hails from Maheshwar, became a viral sensation through social media earlier this year. Known for her radiant smile and amber eyes, she quickly accumulated over seven lakh followers on Instagram. Fans now eagerly await the film's shooting, expected to commence by the end of September.

