From Raps to Politics: Zohram Mamdani's Unique Journey

Zohram Mamdani, Ugandan-born of Indian descent, is a notable political figure and former rapper. Known for his creative flair and connection to his cultural roots, Mamdani has captivated New York with his diverse background, combining politics and hip-hop, to resonate with the city's multicultural populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:25 IST
Zohram Mamdani, a former rapper and current leading candidate in New York City's mayoral race, offers a unique blend of music and politics with his rich cultural heritage. Born in Uganda to Indian parents, Mamdani attempts to resonate with the city's diverse population by embracing his past in hip-hop.

His journey from music to politics began when he transitioned from being a self-employed rapper to addressing public concerns. Mamdani's diverse background is evident in his music career, having performed in Uganda and worked alongside acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and food critic Madhur Jaffrey in creative endeavors.

Combining politics and creativity, Mamdani's campaign highlights his commitment to authentic representation. He retains his democratic socialist views while establishing connections with communities through cultural avenues, aiming to make a lasting impact on New York's socio-political landscape.

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

