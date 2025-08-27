Modi Highlights Compassion on Samvatsari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Samvatsari, a sacred Jain festival, emphasizing the importance of forgiveness and compassion. He urged the public to nurture sincere relationships and act with humility and kindness. Modi's message reflects the cultural significance of the occasion.
On the sacred day of Samvatsari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the Jain community, highlighting themes of forgiveness and compassion.
Modi's message underscored the festival's cultural importance, urging individuals to nurture sincere bonds and embrace humility.
The prime minister's thoughtful words aim to inspire actions of kindness and foster goodwill. Michhami Dukkadam, he concluded.
