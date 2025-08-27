Left Menu

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Celebrates 100-Year Journey with Diplomats World Over

Over 50 diplomats attended the centenary celebrations of the RSS. The event, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', featured speeches including one by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The RSS plans nationwide events, beginning with a major address in Nagpur on October 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:37 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Celebrates 100-Year Journey with Diplomats World Over
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 50 diplomats representing nearly two dozen nations attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held on Wednesday. Distinguished guests included US First Secretary Garry Applegarth, China's Minister-Counsellor Zhou Guohui, and Russian First Secretary Mikhail Zaytsev.

The three-day event, titled '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', commenced on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan, featuring a key address by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. During his speech, Bhagwat outlined the future vision for India and the pivotal role of RSS volunteers.

The RSS intends to mark its centenary year with expansive public outreach initiatives, including over one lakh 'Hindu sammelans' nationwide, starting with Bhagwat's address in Nagpur on Vijaya Dashami, October 2. The organization also plans to engage in a door-to-door public contact campaign throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

 India
2
Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

 Global
3
Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

 Germany
4
Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six persons succumb to injuries: officials.

Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six pers...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025