Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Celebrates 100-Year Journey with Diplomats World Over

More than 50 diplomats representing nearly two dozen nations attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held on Wednesday. Distinguished guests included US First Secretary Garry Applegarth, China's Minister-Counsellor Zhou Guohui, and Russian First Secretary Mikhail Zaytsev.

The three-day event, titled '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', commenced on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan, featuring a key address by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. During his speech, Bhagwat outlined the future vision for India and the pivotal role of RSS volunteers.

The RSS intends to mark its centenary year with expansive public outreach initiatives, including over one lakh 'Hindu sammelans' nationwide, starting with Bhagwat's address in Nagpur on Vijaya Dashami, October 2. The organization also plans to engage in a door-to-door public contact campaign throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)