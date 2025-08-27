Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Celebrates 100-Year Journey with Diplomats World Over
Over 50 diplomats attended the centenary celebrations of the RSS. The event, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', featured speeches including one by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The RSS plans nationwide events, beginning with a major address in Nagpur on October 2.
- Country:
- India
More than 50 diplomats representing nearly two dozen nations attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held on Wednesday. Distinguished guests included US First Secretary Garry Applegarth, China's Minister-Counsellor Zhou Guohui, and Russian First Secretary Mikhail Zaytsev.
The three-day event, titled '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', commenced on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan, featuring a key address by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. During his speech, Bhagwat outlined the future vision for India and the pivotal role of RSS volunteers.
The RSS intends to mark its centenary year with expansive public outreach initiatives, including over one lakh 'Hindu sammelans' nationwide, starting with Bhagwat's address in Nagpur on Vijaya Dashami, October 2. The organization also plans to engage in a door-to-door public contact campaign throughout the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heroic Rescues: Indian Army's Swift Response to Jammu and Pathankot Floods
Finland and India Forge Ahead: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges
Resilient India: Economy Stands Strong Amid US Tariff Hike
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Charge at World Athletics Championships 2025
Monsoon Mayhem: India Battles Devastating Floods Across Multiple States