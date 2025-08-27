Kerala Tourism's Digital Triumph at PATA Awards
Kerala Tourism has won the PATA Gold Award 2025 for the ‘Most Engaging Social Media Campaign’. The accolade reflects their successful digital strategy connecting with travelers through innovative online content, underlining Kerala's diverse attractions. It was received by State Minister P A Mohamed Riyas in Bangkok.
- Country:
- India
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 — Kerala Tourism has garnered international acclaim by winning the PATA Gold Award 2025 for the 'Most Engaging Social Media Campaign'. This marks a pivotal recognition of its digital strategy aimed at connecting with travelers worldwide.
The award was presented to State Minister for Tourism and Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas during the PATA award ceremony in Bangkok. This prestigious event drew key figures from the global tourism industry, solidifying Kerala's standing as a leader in innovative tourism marketing.
By employing a meme-based digital strategy, Kerala Tourism has turned traditional promotion into engaging storytelling, offering a fresh perspective on its natural beauty and cultural richness. This achievement not only highlights their success but also sets a benchmark in interactive tourism marketing across the Asia-Pacific region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Tourism
- PATA
- award
- 2025
- digital strategy
- social media
- influential
- marketing
- Asia-Pacific
ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2025: Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh Bring Excitement to Bihar
Cyber Quest 2025: Revolutionizing National Defence Through Tech
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Charge at World Athletics Championships 2025
Ajith Narayana Shines with Gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025
Indian Army Launches Terrier Cyber Quest 2025 to Tackle Digital Warfare