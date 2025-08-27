Kerala Tourism's Digital Triumph at PATA Awards

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 — Kerala Tourism has garnered international acclaim by winning the PATA Gold Award 2025 for the 'Most Engaging Social Media Campaign'. This marks a pivotal recognition of its digital strategy aimed at connecting with travelers worldwide.

The award was presented to State Minister for Tourism and Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas during the PATA award ceremony in Bangkok. This prestigious event drew key figures from the global tourism industry, solidifying Kerala's standing as a leader in innovative tourism marketing.

By employing a meme-based digital strategy, Kerala Tourism has turned traditional promotion into engaging storytelling, offering a fresh perspective on its natural beauty and cultural richness. This achievement not only highlights their success but also sets a benchmark in interactive tourism marketing across the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)