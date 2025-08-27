Left Menu

Kerala Tourism's Digital Triumph at PATA Awards

Kerala Tourism has won the PATA Gold Award 2025 for the ‘Most Engaging Social Media Campaign’. The accolade reflects their successful digital strategy connecting with travelers through innovative online content, underlining Kerala's diverse attractions. It was received by State Minister P A Mohamed Riyas in Bangkok.

Updated: 27-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:59 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 — Kerala Tourism has garnered international acclaim by winning the PATA Gold Award 2025 for the 'Most Engaging Social Media Campaign'. This marks a pivotal recognition of its digital strategy aimed at connecting with travelers worldwide.

The award was presented to State Minister for Tourism and Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas during the PATA award ceremony in Bangkok. This prestigious event drew key figures from the global tourism industry, solidifying Kerala's standing as a leader in innovative tourism marketing.

By employing a meme-based digital strategy, Kerala Tourism has turned traditional promotion into engaging storytelling, offering a fresh perspective on its natural beauty and cultural richness. This achievement not only highlights their success but also sets a benchmark in interactive tourism marketing across the Asia-Pacific region.

