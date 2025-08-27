Trapped in El-Fasher: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

El-Fasher, located in Sudan's western region, confronts a severe humanitarian crisis as roughly 260,000 individuals remain stranded due to a paramilitary blockade, according to a United Nations report.

The situation in El-Fasher, North Darfur's provincial capital, is dire. After more than a year of fighting between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the city has become a focal point of suffering, especially for children.

The UN estimates that 6,000 children face life-threatening malnutrition, worsened by the inability of UNICEF to deliver aid. An urgent appeal has been made for all conflict parties to ensure unhindered aid access to deliver necessary food, medicine, and essentials.