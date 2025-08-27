Trapped in El-Fasher: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
El-Fasher, a city in Sudan, faces a humanitarian crisis as 260,000 people, including 130,000 children, are trapped due to a paramilitary siege. Severe malnutrition endangers 6,000 children, while blocked aid exacerbates their plight. UNICEF urges unimpeded access to deliver vital supplies and appeals for a humanitarian pause in conflict areas.
- Country:
- Egypt
El-Fasher, located in Sudan's western region, confronts a severe humanitarian crisis as roughly 260,000 individuals remain stranded due to a paramilitary blockade, according to a United Nations report.
The situation in El-Fasher, North Darfur's provincial capital, is dire. After more than a year of fighting between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the city has become a focal point of suffering, especially for children.
The UN estimates that 6,000 children face life-threatening malnutrition, worsened by the inability of UNICEF to deliver aid. An urgent appeal has been made for all conflict parties to ensure unhindered aid access to deliver necessary food, medicine, and essentials.
ALSO READ
Odisha Under Siege: Torrential Rains Paralyze Southern Districts
Grapes Under Siege: A Lebanese Vintner's Battle Against War and Climate
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Tanks and Humanitarian Crisis Unfold
Fed Under Siege: Lisa Cook's Legal Battle Against Trump's Dismissal
Fatal Strikes at Gaza's Nasser Hospital: A Press Under Siege