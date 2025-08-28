India Invites Russian Investments in Space Ventures
India has extended an invitation to Russian companies to invest in its burgeoning space sector. Ambassador Vinay Kumar emphasized the nation's lucrative schemes to foster a conducive environment. The event, marking the National Space Day, included cultural performances and highlighted historical Indo-Russian space collaboration.
India is actively encouraging Russian investment in its dynamic space industry, according to Ambassador Vinay Kumar. Speaking on National Space Day, held in honor of Chandrayaan-3's lunar feat, Kumar highlighted government-backed schemes to attract foreign investment.
The event celebrated historical Indo-Russian cooperation in space exploration, from Aryabhata's launch on a Soviet rocket in 1975 to the Gaganyaan mission. Russian space agency Roscosmos, working closely with ISRO, was well-represented at the event.
Amid cultural performances by students, Kumar noted that while the space industry is new, India's ties with the cosmos date back to the Vedic period, underscoring space's integral role in modern life.
