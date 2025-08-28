Nuakhai: Celebrating the Harvest Festival of Togetherness and Prosperity
Nuakhai is an agrarian festival celebrated in western Odisha, where the first crop of the year is offered to the goddess. The festival, a symbol of goodwill and prosperity, includes rituals, dance, music, and traditional greetings, emphasizing gratitude towards agriculture and unity among communities.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries extended their greetings as the agrarian festival Nuakhai was celebrated in western Odisha. Nuakhai, meaning 'new feed,' signifies the offering of the year's first crop to the goddess, fostering gratitude towards agriculture.
Addressing the cultural significance, the President emphasized the festival's role in expressing respect for agriculture and fostering unity. Leaders wished for happiness and prosperity through social media messages, recognizing Nuakhai's role in promoting goodwill among communities.
Major ceremonies took place at temples in Sambalpur and other districts, uniting ten districts. People participated in rituals, exchanged traditional greetings, and celebrated with food, dance, and music, reaffirming their cultural heritage and commitment to community prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
