Arundhati Roy: Between Controversy and Courage

Arundhati Roy, one of India's most polarizing authors, has never shied away from controversy. Famous for her Booker Prize-winning novel and incisive political essays, she brings a deeply personal touch to her latest work.

In 'Mother Mary Comes to Me', Roy delves into her tumultuous relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, an esteemed educator and women's rights activist. The memoir was inspired by the flurry of emotions that overcame her following her mother's passing in 2022. She candidly examines her life experiences, from her brushes with the law to her steadfast activism.

Roy's writings, while divisive, originate from a 'place of love'. Whether confronting social inequalities or challenging national narratives, her work provokes dialogue and debate. Despite facing fervent opposition, Roy remains unwaveringly committed to her truth, resisting the 'suffocating safety' of silence.

