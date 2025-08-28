Left Menu

Nuakhai: Celebrating Odisha's Agrarian Legacy

Nuakhai, an agrarian festival celebrated in Odisha, expresses gratitude to farmers. Leaders, including President Murmu and PM Modi, extended greetings, highlighting the festival's significance in fostering community unity and cultural tradition. Nuakhai involves offering the first crop to deities and sharing blessings with family and friends.

Updated: 28-08-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:05 IST
Nuakhai, an important agrarian festival primarily celebrated in western Odisha, was marked with greetings from distinguished leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This festival is a time to offer the first crop to deities and seek elders' blessings.

President Murmu, who originates from Odisha, conveyed her heartfelt wishes, emphasizing the festival's role in honoring agriculture and showing gratitude to farmers. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the vital contributions of farmers, expressing hopes for prosperity and happiness for all.

Simultaneously, local leaders and ministers echoed these sentiments, framing Nuakhai as a celebration of cultural unity and community spirit. The festival sees vibrant celebrations, including music and dance, as well as traditional practices like offering 'Nuakhai Juhar', a greeting shared among loved ones across the state.

