Left Menu

Unity and Devotion Shine at Kashmiri Ganesh Chaturthi

Kashmiri Pandits have commenced their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, known locally as Vinayak Tchoram, with communal harmony and devotion. Eco-friendly ceremonies, supported by Pune's Shri Bausaheb Rangari Trust, include religious rituals, cultural events, and a traditional procession for idol immersion, with participation from the local Muslim community highlighting unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:04 IST
Unity and Devotion Shine at Kashmiri Ganesh Chaturthi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmiri Pandits are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, or Vinayak Tchoram, with enthusiasm and reverence in the Valley. The festivities, including ecological practices, are supported by the Pune-based Shri Bausaheb Rangari Trust.

Religious rituals have commenced with sacred fire ceremonies and prasad distributions at various temples. Complementing these are five days dedicated to cultural evenings and devotional bhajans, strengthening community bonds.

The festival will conclude with a significant idol immersion procession to the Vitasta Jhelum River. The event emphasizes unity, as the local Muslim community's participation reflects the region's enduring spirit of communal harmony.

TRENDING

1
Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

 Russia
2
Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District

Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District

 India
3
Trump's Fed Criticism Sparks Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Fed Criticism Sparks Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
PCI SSC Launches India-South Asia Regional Engagement Board

PCI SSC Launches India-South Asia Regional Engagement Board

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025