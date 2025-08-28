Unity and Devotion Shine at Kashmiri Ganesh Chaturthi

Kashmiri Pandits are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, or Vinayak Tchoram, with enthusiasm and reverence in the Valley. The festivities, including ecological practices, are supported by the Pune-based Shri Bausaheb Rangari Trust.

Religious rituals have commenced with sacred fire ceremonies and prasad distributions at various temples. Complementing these are five days dedicated to cultural evenings and devotional bhajans, strengthening community bonds.

The festival will conclude with a significant idol immersion procession to the Vitasta Jhelum River. The event emphasizes unity, as the local Muslim community's participation reflects the region's enduring spirit of communal harmony.