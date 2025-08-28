Denzel Washington Confesses: 'I Don't Watch Movies'

In a surprising admission, acclaimed actor Denzel Washington revealed during a conversation with his 'Highest 2 Lowest' colleagues, A$AP Rocky and director Spike Lee, that he doesn't indulge in watching films. 'I don't watch movies, man. I really don't,' Washington confessed, a sentiment he repeated more than once, reports People.

During the discussion, A$AP Rocky curiously asked if Washington's lack of interest stemmed from his extensive film career. Washington speculated, 'Probably. You know, I'm tired of movies, man,' further noting he's been involved in 'too many' projects, estimating them around 50.

'Highest 2 Lowest,' marking the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee, reimagines Akira Kurosawa's 1963 thriller 'High and Low,' shifting the setting to New York City. The film premiered at Cannes, where Washington received an honorary Palme d'Or, and it's set for release on Apple TV+ on September 5.

In an appearance on Jake's Takes, Washington remarked on his indifference toward the Oscars, focusing instead on personal fulfillment over accolades. 'Man gives the award, God gives the award,' he stated, expressing a deep-seated contentment beyond Hollywood's highest honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)